TaxO Express to attend traffic court for motorists | Loop Jamaica

In light of the recent announcement by the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) that persons holding traffic tickets will have no choice but to visit the respective courts across the island to pay their fines, at least one company can assist these ticket holders.

TaxO Express is a service dedicated to serving the public’s tax office needs. The company is also ready to serve individuals who wish to settle their obligations at the court.

Founder of TaxO Express, Castelle Barnes, said his company was designed to save people time and money while meeting their obligations to the TAJ.

Established in early 2021, the company currently allows clients to renew their drivers’ licenses from the comfort of their homes or offices and has recently added the settlement of traffic tickets to their list of services.

Speaking to the timeliness of the service, Barnes said he believes this service is a win-win situation for motorists.

He opined that many people “just don’t like going to the tax office, and the courts will be no different”.

“The service is saving people time and money. We make it possible for them to settle their obligations in whichever parish court or tax office, without going themselves,” he added.

It is also designed to assist persons who cannot find their traffic tickets or are unable to attend court on the date stipulated.

Barnes explained that for persons who cannot find their ticket or tickets, his team can run a report by using the client’s information to pull documentation of all their unpaid tickets. Similarly, agents, he explained, will attend court on clients’ behalf should they be unable to attend.

To access this service, persons just need to go to the company’s website, Barnes said.

Persons will be required to fill in their information, following which they will receive a report which will show fees to be paid in court and the total points based on traffic tickets incurred and other pertinent information. After the report is shared with the client, they can make a schedule with TaxO Express to pay the fines.

He explained that many persons are unable to pay all outstanding tickets at the same time, and so TaxO Express facilitates separate payments.

In other words, persons can choose which court they pay their fines first, whether in Kingston or Westmoreland etc., based on their budget.

“Convenience is everything, so our main aim is to make life easier for our clients while assisting the TAJ. We want to help reduce the lines at the tax office and courts and help people get these tasks done with as little interruption as possible to their busy days,” Barnes said.

In addition to renewing your motor vehicle registration, paying property taxes, or paying fitness fees, TaxO Express also offers its clients secure, convenient, and personalised service.