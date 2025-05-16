Taxo operator held after high speed chase with cops; ganja seized

Detectives assigned to the Hanover Police Division have charged 51-year-old Orville Richards a taxi operator of South Sea Park, White House, Westmoreland with possession and dealing in ganja following an operation on the Ramble main road on Friday, June 6.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that at about 5:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw

Richards driving a Nissan AD wagon along the roadway, he was signalled to stop, however, he disobeyed the police and sped off.

He was pursued and the vehicle was intercepted. He was accosted and searched and a search of the vehicle was also conducted.

During the search, one plastic bag with ganja was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody, he was charged following an interview in the presence of

his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.