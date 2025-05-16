School fight video prompts police response in Sint Maarten Manufacture 360° returns: JMEA hosts National Manufacturing Conference for a second year Bullets to the head: Man found dead in Wallerfield Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Sunny with Saharan dust Young Jamaia accuses senior PNP members of attempting to bully Dennis Chung Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans
Local News

Taxo operator held after high speed chase with cops; ganja seized

07 June 2025
Detectives assigned to the Hanover Police Division have charged 51-year-old Orville Richards a taxi operator of South Sea Park, White House, Westmoreland with possession and dealing in ganja following an operation on the Ramble main road on Friday, June 6.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that at about 5:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw
Richards driving a Nissan AD wagon along the roadway, he was signalled to stop, however, he disobeyed the police and sped off.

He was pursued and the vehicle was intercepted. He was accosted and searched and a search of the vehicle was also conducted.

During the search, one plastic bag with ganja was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody, he was charged following an interview in the presence of
his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

