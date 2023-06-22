TaxStone Says He Won’t Serve 35 Years Prison Term In Message To Troy Ave

Former rapper turned podcaster, Taxstone says he has no intention of serving a 35-year prison sentence handed down on Tuesday. The rapper says he won’t be serving the entire sentence as he reacted to the hefty sentence over a 2016 shooting that left one dead and others injured.

Taxstone, who was born Daryl Campbell, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in New York back in March over the shooting of his then-rival, Troy Ave and Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter in 2016.

Taxstone was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, guilty on two counts of assault in the first degree, guilty on one count of assault in the second degree, and guilty on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

After the sentence was handed down on Tuesday, the former rapper revealed on Twitter that he expressed defiance for what he says was his self-defense.

“Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation. The beauty in it all is, I’m not doing 35. Be safe though,” he wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “How can you testify in court that you and your friend decided to beat me up then beat me up and I protected myself and u claim self-defense??? Where’s the Republicans when you need them.”

He also critiqued gun laws in New York, adding, “Do not protect yourself in NYC if someone attacks you just die if you don’t prefer jail.”

In other tweets, he said, “f**k the government,” as fans reminded him to stay cool.

The podcaster also hinted that he might be appealing the case writing that his appeal will be “swift.”

According to a reporter, Shawn Setaro, during the sentencing of Taxstone, the judge said the podcaster had “obviously engaged in the procurement of false testimony” during the trial.”

Troy Ave has since responded to TaxStone’s 35-year prison sentence with a message on Instagram. “Need y’all help real quick, So Im sending A 35 dollar cash app to whoever leaves the best Album Title in the comments below,” he wrote while promoting his upcoming album. “Album Drop Friday so hurry up.”