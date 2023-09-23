Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash Loop Jamaica

A teacher was killed and seven other people including two foreign nationals, were injured in a motor vehicle crash on the Font Hill main road in St Elizabeth, on Friday.

The deceased is 31-year-old Daniellie Blake, a teacher at the Savanna-la-Mar Primary School.

Most of the victims were passengers in a taxi cab.

Reports are that at about midday the teacher was among passengers traveling in a Toyota Wish when the vehicle collided with a truck.

The injured, including two US citizens, were rushed to hospital and Blake was found dead.