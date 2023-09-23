Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

NIA calls for Christie’s head

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern win 7-0

Luton earn first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

Rodri sent off for Man City in 2-0 win over Forest in Premier League

Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash

Curfew in Kingston Western extended

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

Saturday Sep 23

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A teacher was killed and seven other people including two foreign nationals, were injured in a motor vehicle crash on the Font Hill main road in St Elizabeth, on Friday.

The deceased is 31-year-old Daniellie Blake, a teacher at the Savanna-la-Mar Primary School.

Most of the victims were passengers in a taxi cab.

Reports are that at about midday the teacher was among passengers traveling in a Toyota Wish when the vehicle collided with a truck.

The injured, including two US citizens, were rushed to hospital and Blake was found dead.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Jamaica News

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

Jamaica News

NIA calls for Christie’s head

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz fall 2-0 to Canada in Olympic playoff opener

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympic champion Canada in the opening leg of their Concacaf Olympic playoff series at the National Stadium on Friday night.
Canada will host th

CPL

See also

Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to make CPL final

Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday after a convincing 81-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier Tw

Jamaica News

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

A man said to be the brother of dancehall entertainer, Mluleki Clarke popularly known as Jashii was shot and killed by gunmen in Grants Pen, Kingston during an early morning attack on Saturday.
Rep

Jamaica News

Jamaica College graduate is top UWI matriculant

Orville Deluke Daley, a first-year student in the Faculty of Science and Technology, is the 2023/2024 top matriculant for The UWI, Mona Campus.
Daley secured a full UWI Open scholarship when he ma

Jamaica News

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Jamaica is now in the midst of a dengue fever outbreak.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the declaration on Saturday.
According to the ministry, its National Surveillance Unit has advise

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: JC lose three points for fielding ineligible player

Defending champion Jamaica College (JC) have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Tivoli Gardens High in the opening match of the 2023 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols