Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music Loop Jamaica

Music teacher Dale Honeyghan has become a TikTok sensation after sharing videos of himself teaching aspects of the Jamaican culture, through music, to his kindergarten class at a school in the United States

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Portland, St Elizabeth, and Manchester, teaches his students catchy advertisements, revival, dancehall, and reggae songs.

“When I started teaching last year, I decided that it’d be fun to teach them some Jamaican songs —songs that they are not familiar with—and I decided to post a clip of it, and it started to resonate on social media.

“People were liking it, and I was getting a lot of attention, so I decided to continue doing it. As the weeks went by, I’d find new songs and differently built songs—advertisements and so on—from the Jamaican culture and teach them and then post clips on TikTok,” Honeyghan said.

He shared that he developed an appetite for music from a tender age, as his father was also a music teacher.

The now music teacher attended Manchester High, where he further honed his skills, then Northern Caribbean University (NCU), where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

“I decided to do music professionally. The music education programme was the most complete programme at NCU, so I did that. While attending NCU, I was teaching at high schools and prep schools. Teaching jobs were the most readily available jobs in my field. When I graduated from NCU, I started working as a music teacher at Manchester High School,” he explained.

He moved to the US in 2018 to further pursue his musical career, and, according to Honeyghan, it’s been great so far.

“I’ve been able to produce more of my music, improve on my craft, tour, and now I’m teaching, which has allowed me to increase my social media presence,” said Honeyghan, who is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Honeyghan is also a recording artiste and a choir director.

“…some of my songs were recorded in Jamaica. I also directed a choir that did a bit of singing across the island—my choir Shahaye and a group by the name of Surrender. I also released a book in Jamaica called ‘Whet Lips’ and a poetry album entitled ‘AM’,” he said.

Honeyghan is currently preparing his choir for concerts that are held in Kingston annually in the summer.