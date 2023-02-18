Teacher fights hard to hold back tears; students show appreciation Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Incidents of students having confrontations with teachers at a number of schools across the island have been the subject of a number of viral videos on the internet.

The situation has left officials in the education ministry grappling to bring the situation under control.

So when students at a local school sought to make a difference and to use the social media space to highlight and show their appreciation for their teacher, several social media users have come out to applaud the move.

Social media users have identified the school as Glenmuir High, the exact day the incident took place was not clear

Watch as the teacher, who the students identify as Ms Murray in the video, fights hard to hold back the tears.

