A 42-year-old teacher died from injuries she sustained after being hit by a car along the Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland on Saturday, July 16.

The victim has been identified as Allison Johnson, of the Anchor District section of the parish.

Reports from the Whitehouse police are that at about 7:20 pm, Johnson was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a white Toyota Wish motor car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.