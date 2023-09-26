Teacher recovering from surgery wants her pay Loop Jamaica

Viviene Ramsay, a senior teacher and Grade 3 coordinator at Port Maria Primary School in St Mary, is seeking payment from the Ministry of Education for her medical expenses.

Ramsay underwent hip replacement surgery in Cuba in 2019, borrowing funds from loan agencies and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association branch in St Mary.

According to Ramsay, she is owed salary adjustments that should have been implemented when she was appointed grade coordinator between January and now. Instead, she has continued receiving a regular teacher’s salary.

In September 2022, Ramsay was appointed as acting grade coordinator while the previous coordinator went on leave. She received payment for this position from September to December but has reportedly not been paid since January.

The teacher she was filling in for did not return in January and resigned in February. Ramsay explained to Loop News that the necessary documents were not submitted on time, reportedly by administrators, delaying her payment. She has been awaiting compensation since June.

Ramsay stated that this situation is unacceptable, as teaching is her only source of income and passion.

She believes that loyalty and dedication deserve timely payments and questions why the Ministry of Education has taken so long to adjust her salary.