Teacher sentenced over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o | Loop Jamaica

A Kingston teacher has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Sanju Maharaj, who was charged with the killing of 13-year-old Shanoya Wray, was sentenced on Thursday in the Home Circuit Court.

Shanoya’s remains were discovered inside Maharaj’s bathtub on Walley Close, Kingston 6 on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Maharaj had poured caustic soda and other chemicals on her body, causing it to deteriorate rapidly.

Maharaj plead guilty and was sentenced as follows:

Having sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen (4 counts); sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. For murder; sentenced to 21 years imprisonment, trying to dispose of a Corpse; sentenced to 2 years in prison at hard labour.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

Another man, Leonardo Maddan, who was charged with the misprision of a felony, a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it in relation to this incident is to reappear in court on October 28 this year

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey has since commended the detectives from the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigations Branch for the quality of the investigation and diligence taken during the course of the probe.