Teacher sentenced over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Teacher sentenced over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Teacher sentenced over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o

House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China

‘Clans’ trial could end by next week, says Sykes

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the U.S. championships

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Caregivers urged to teach children about peace

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

Kentucky governor declares emergency over high gas prices

JP Group to enter tourism market, plans St Mary beachfront property

Friday Jun 24

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

60 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Kingston teacher has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Sanju Maharaj, who was charged with the killing of 13-year-old Shanoya Wray, was sentenced on Thursday in the Home Circuit Court.

Shanoya’s remains were discovered inside Maharaj’s bathtub on Walley Close, Kingston 6 on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Maharaj had poured caustic soda and other chemicals on her body, causing it to deteriorate rapidly.

Maharaj plead guilty and was sentenced as follows:

Having sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen (4 counts); sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. For murder; sentenced to 21 years imprisonment, trying to dispose of a Corpse; sentenced to 2 years in prison at hard labour.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

Another man, Leonardo Maddan, who was charged with the misprision of a felony, a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it in relation to this incident is to reappear in court on October 28 this year

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey has since commended the detectives from the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigations Branch for the quality of the investigation and diligence taken during the course of the probe.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Teacher sentenced over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o

World News

House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China

World News

Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

More From

Sport

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

See also

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her red-hot form this year by clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round 100m race on Thursday’s first day of the J

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Jamaica trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the U.S. championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the U.S. track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.
D

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols