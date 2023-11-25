Teacher suffers nervous breakdown; $150,000 goes missing from account Loop Jamaica

A teacher from a well-known school in the Corporate Area is preparing to get medical attention from a possible nervous breakdown, this is after she fell victim to an alleged scam that has resulted in close to $200,000 being fleeced from her account, all of this happened after she received an email from a bank.

The teacher said she received an email from the financial institution claiming that she was selected for a loan of close to half a million dollars.

The teacher in an interview with Loop News on Friday said she contacted the bank to inform them that she never did apply for a loan.

What happened after has left the teacher in a state of shock and suffering from a possible mental breakdown.

“I went in and informed the bank and told them that I was not interested in any loan only to be informed by an agent from the bank that their records were showing that a loan was approved and the funds deposited to my account,” the teacher said.

The educator who lives in the Corporate Area said matters went further downhill.

“Further checks on my account showed that $200,000 from my savings was removed and transferred to an account belonging to a female,” the teacher claimed.

In addition to not benefitting or receiving a loan as the email claimed, the teacher says she is seeing where a lien has now been placed on her account requiring her to repay for the next two years or more on the loan she never received.

The teacher claimed she has since made several visits to the bank and asked that a probe be launched.

“After days of communication, I was told that an investigation was done and the financial institution found no breach,” the distraught teacher said.

Efforts to reach bank officials on Friday after the teachers reported her case were unsuccessful.

The educator has since reported the matter to the police.