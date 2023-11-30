Teacher who ‘lost $150,000’ reports matter to Bank of Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The teacher, who fell victim to an alleged scam that has resulted in close to $200,000 being removed from her bank account after she received an email from a financial institution, has reported the matter to the Bank of Jamaica.

The teacher said she received an email from a financial institution claiming that she was selected for a loan of close to half a million dollars.

The teacher said she contacted the bank to inform them that she never did apply for a loan.

She later went to check her account only to find out that a total of $150,000 was removed from her account.

The teacher in a follow-up interview with Loop News said she has since reported the matter to Bank of Jamaica and is awaiting a response.

“I went in and informed the bank and told them that I was not interested in any loan only to be informed by an agent from the bank that their records were showing that a loan was approved and the funds deposited to my account,” the teacher said.

In addition to not benefitting or receiving a loan as the email claimed, the teacher says she is seeing where a lien has been placed on her account requiring her to repay for the next two years or more on the loan she never received.

The teacher claimed she has since made several visits to the bank and asked that a probe be launched.

The police fraud squad has also been informed about the development.