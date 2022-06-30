Teachers receive training to help kids with learning disabilities | Loop Jamaica

Approximately 64,000 students may have learning disabilities, using the UN benchmark for disability.

These students’ needs are not being met due to limited screening opportunities, identification, and referral of children with varied learning disabilities, according to a UNICEF Office Jamaica report, July 2021.

Many parents in Jamaica cannot access the limited screening assessments due to affordability or extended wait time.

Winsome Wishes for KIDS (WWKIDS), a non-profit organisation in New York whose core purpose is to help struggling learners, has answered the call of parents and teachers to provide screening to struggling learners.

Founder and president Simone Sobers (WWKIDS) has collaborated with Dr Karine Clay, CEO of Higher Potential for Learning (HPL).

Dr Clay is a clinical psychologist with a track record of helping teachers, parents, and students recognise a child’s readiness level and recommend intervention as necessary.

Her two-week pro bono visit to Jamaica, with her accommodations and travel courtesy of the AC Hotel and JetBlue, saw several teachers trained and certified in pre-screening tools and intervention strategies.

Dr Clay also provided pre-screening and neuro psycho-educational evaluation for children in Kindergarten to Grades five from, Lannaman’s Prep (Kingston), Gideon Early Educational Centre (Portland), Quickstep Primary (St Elizabeth), Unity Prep (Kingston), Vaz Prep (Kingston), and Whitfield Town Primary (Kingston) based on the request of their school leaders and parents.

WWKIDS is seeking the assistance of the private sector, government, and other groups to expand the programme across Jamaica.

This will ensure that every child is afforded an annual pre-screening in the early childhood years. Other literacy initiatives by WWKIDS include the annual Summer Fun Reading Programme, which features local authors, and the Graphogame literacy App, which is free of cost to all Jamaicans and requires no internet connectivity once downloaded.