Teachers: ‘There is a hole in the payroll, dear Nigel’ Loop Jamaica

Educators call on finance minister to fix ‘it’

Teachers protest outside Ministry of Finance

Just over 20 teachers took their grouses to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on Friday morning, on the heels of calls for industrial action on Thursday, which some educators acted on.

Kicking things up a notch on Friday, a group of teachers protested in front of the ministry at National Heroes Circle in Kingston, even as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security convened an emergency conciliation meeting between the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association at its North Street office.

“There is a hole in the payroll, dear Nigel, dear Nigel,” the teachers sang outside the finance ministry on Friday.

The teachers have been calling for anomalies associated with the public sector compensation review to be addressed.

Watch as two of the protesters detail the plight of the teachers on Friday.

