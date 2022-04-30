Tears, anger at funeral service for 4-y-o found in teacher’s car | Loop Jamaica

The funeral service for the four-year-old child, who was found unresponsive in a teacher’s car earlier this year, was held at the Church of God Deliverance Centre Ministries on Windward Road Kingston.

It was an event where tears flowed freely and tempers flared as loved ones for Jordane Clarke desperately searched for answers and were heard asking why did the promising youngster have to die.

There was also added tension at the service held on Thursday over the fact that no school official attended the event.

The presence of the police at the church where the family gathered did not help the situation either, even after an explanation was given that officers were at the service to provide support to the family.

According to one mourner, there were more questions than answers surrounding his death.

The mourner also claimed that the fact that no member of the school community, the education Ministry or political representatives, were in attendance that showed scant regard for the grieving family.

Superintendent of police of the Kingston Eastern Division, Tomielee Chamber tried to calm the mourners and assured them that the death is still being investigated and that the presence of the police at the funeral was to show support to the bereaved family.

The sermon was delivered by Reverent Doctor Kevin White, of the police Area 4 Chaplaincy Unit. He said, “Young Jordane did not die because he was wicked as a matter of fact, he did not deserve this he is a victim of circumstance”.

Some members wept openly at the funeral service while others called for closure.

The body of the child was interred in the Dovecot Cemetery.