Technician convicted of slaughtering stolen cow in St Thomas Loop Jamaica
A St Thomas man who was reportedly seen slaughtering a stolen cow by the police last year, is to be sentenced on February 9, 2024 following his recent conviction under the Praedial Larceny Act. 

Dwayne Passley, a fibre glass technician of Top House in Port Morant, St Thomas, was found guilty when he appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court last Wednesday. 

Social enquiry and antecedent reports have been ordered for the convict.

His bail was extended until next year.

Passley was charged with larceny of cattle, killing of an animal with intent to steal, and butchering without a licence, all in relation to the May 22 incident.

According to court documents, members of the police’s Anti-Praedial Larceny Unit were carrying out operations in sections of Bath and Golden Grove in St Thomas when two men were seen slaughtering a cow.

The men ran on the approach of the police.

Passley later surrendered to the police and was charged with breaches of the Praedial Larceny Act.

