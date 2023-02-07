TechTuesday Google Play Store’s top apps you should have now Loop Jamaica

Every action you take on your cell phone today is done using an application (app, for short).

In the digital age, applications are as much a rite of passage as cell phones are – one without the other is a null and void device.

Some folks like several apps that make every task or duty easier, while others prefer a minimalist app catalogue that includes the basics (phonebook, calculator, messages, etc).

But there are also groups that prefer to stack up on their favourite games, favourite beauty editing apps, and their favourite video-editing – apps that help make their day-to-day lives more fun.

According to Google, “last year we relied on apps to keep us connected and explore new worlds. We found comfort in entertainment, value in learning new skills and inspiration in everyday routines. That’s why these are Play’s best apps of 2022”.

Apps for AI art tools tallied the winner’s circle; personal growth, fun – non-video games, and, of course, apps for everyday essentials, there’s likely to be an app for you.

The apps that did so well in ’22 that they’re top o’ the list for 2023. Disclaimer: This is not an ad.

These are Google Play Store’s top apps you should have now.

Best App – Dream by WOMBO – AI Art Tool

Users’ Choice App – BeReal.

Best for Fun – PetStar: My Pet Sings eCards

Best for personal growth – Breathwrk: Breathing Exercises

Best Everyday Essentials – Plant Parent: Plant Care Guide

Best of Hidden Gems – Recover Athletics

Best App for Good – The STIGMA App

Now, there are many apps on the Google Play Store, but these are the best of the best, check out the complete list, and others that came close here.