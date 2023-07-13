Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls Loop Jamaica

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls Loop Jamaica
All smiles are (from left) Abbeygail Linton, Paula Ann Burton, Simone Gordon, Theresa Beckford, Teejay, Zaudi Green, Shadine Bartley, Amanda Pinkney, Kimone Shaw, Crystal Plummer, Adean Thomas, and Abigale Sutherland.

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team.

During his performance, hosted by Minister of Sport Olivia Grange at Knutsford Court Hotel under the theme ‘The Goal is Gold’, the Sunshine Girls joined the ‘Drift’ artiste, putting on a show by doing the popular ‘Drift’ dance.

UpTop Boss (centre) and the Sunshine Girls ‘Drift’ during his performance at their official send-off reception on Tuesday.

The ‘UpTop Boss’ pledged the donation through his Timoy Jones Foundation at the end of the performance.

“Once it is progress, I will always pledge my part and be a part of progress. And for the Sunshine Girls to reach where they are right now, that’s progress,” Teejay said, adding that he donated the funds from his heart.

“I did it for the culture,” he said.

The 12-member Sunshine Girls squad is to travel to the 16th staging of the Vitality Netball World Cup set for July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Sunshine Girls will be among 16 teams vying for the World Cup trophy.

The Jamaicans will face Sri Lanka in their first match at the tournament on July 28.

The Sunshine Girls thanked TeeJay for supporting their mission to South Africa.

