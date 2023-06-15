Teejay ‘Drifts’ to Warner Music Group, inks deal Loop Jamaica

Recording artiste Teejay today inked what his team has dubbed “dancehall’s biggest deal for the year” by signing with Warner Music Group in Manhattan, New York, USA.

“Me feel good. A music we a duh from long time, and me hard work is finally paying off. Dis a just the start,” Teejay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, is quoted in a release Thursday.

Details of the deal were not provided in the release, but while sharing the news in a post on Instagram, the Uptop Boss captioned the photos: “Damn look what drift did.”

Co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, Guy Moot (left), and dancehall artiste Teejay

Co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, Guy Moot, said he is happy to see dancehall music and another Jamaican artiste in this context and on the global rise.

“It’s the right artiste with the right music and the right time,” he said.

Moot has been influential with Jamaicans over two decades, having worked with ‘Steelie and Cleevie’ and ‘Steflon Don’ and having been integral in Stephen ‘the genius’ McGregor’s career.

TeeJay’s recent release “Drift”, has gone viral on TikTok with over 20 million views on songstats and myriad dance challenges, the release said.

Drift, which was written and recorded in one hour, has also reportedly blown up internationally, with the biggest numbers in London, New York, and Atlanta.