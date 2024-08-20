Teen accused of sexual assaulting woman in St James

A seventeen-year old student of a Montego Bay, St James address has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault following an incident in his community on Monday, August 05.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 3:30 pm, a woman was in her bathroom when the teen reportedly gained entry and sexually assaulted her.

He allegedly threatened to burn her house down if she spoke of the incident.

It is further reported that the following the day, the teenager attempted to assault the woman once more, but a passer-by intervened. The matter was then reported to the police.

Following investigations, the teenager was arrested and charged. A court date is being arranged for him.