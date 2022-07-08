Teen accused of shooting man and woman arrested; to face court | Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy is scheduled to face court to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and two counts of wounding with intent, following an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 22 at Gore Tuca, Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 8:55 pm, the teen allegedly pounced upon a man and a woman and opened gunfire at them. The injured persons were assisted to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The teen’s attorney handed him over to the police on Sunday, July 2.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged on Wednesday, July 06, following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.