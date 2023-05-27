Teen and adult male held for stealing 190,000 worth of food items Loop Jamaica

A 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in their community on Friday, May 12.

The adult male was identified as Antowan Perry of Largie Road, Kingston 11, and the teenager

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 2:30 pm, Perry and the teen gained entry through the rear door of the house. Perry and the teen entered the dwelling and stole two televisions among other items.

They then stole food items from an adjoining shop, with an estimated value of $190 000, before making their escape from the area. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Perry and the teen were arrested the same day. The teen was charged on Wednesday, May 17 and Perry was charged on Monday, May 22 following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.

Their court dates are being finalized.