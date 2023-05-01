Teen boy assaults schoolgirl in classroom while another stands guard Loop Jamaica

Teen boy assaults schoolgirl in classroom while another stands guard Loop Jamaica
Teen boy assaults schoolgirl in classroom while another stands guard

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after reportedly assaulting a classmate at a school in Clarendon last Monday.

The boys have been charged with rape, malicious destruction of property and aiding and abetting rape.

Reports from the police are that about 2:45pm, the schoolgirl was in her classroom when one of the boys closed and guarded the door while the other sexually assaulted her.

Both boys were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

Their court date is being finalised, the police said.

