Teen boy fatally stabbed while resisting robber in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while he reportedly resisted an attempt to steal his motorcycle along Lewis Street in Westmoreland on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is Anthony James of Dexter Street in Savanna-la-Mar.

Reports are that about 12:10 am, James was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by a hoodlum who attempted to steal his motorcycle.

James reportedly resisted, and was attacked and stabbed several times with a knife by the assailant, who then fled the scene.

The police were summoned, and James was taken to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A manhunt has been launched for the attacker by the Westmoreland police.