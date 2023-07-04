Teen boys break into primary school tuck shop, steal goods worth $50K Loop Jamaica

Two teenage boys have been charged with shop breaking and larceny after allegedly gaining entry to a school’s tuck shop on Laws Street in Kingston on Saturday and stealing money.

Reports from the police are that about 8:45pm, the teens-a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, pried open a window to the tuck shop of the primary school and stole goods valued at over $50,000.

A report was made to the police.

The boys, whose identities have not been disclosed because they are minors, were arrested and charged by the police two days after the incident.

The police said some of the stolen items were also recovered.

They are set to appear in court on July 6.