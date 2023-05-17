Teen charged after gun attack on bus leaves woman dead and 6 injured Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder, six counts of wounding with intent, shooting with intent, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, being in possession of prohibited ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony following an incident on Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

Police said the attack took place on April 21.

The teenager was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Marsha Saunders, a higgler of Friendly Avenue, Central Village in St Catherine, and the shooting and injuring of six other persons.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 3:30 pm, the teen and another man, armed with handguns, boarded a bus at a section of Seaview Gardens and opened gunfire hitting Saunders and six other people.

The teen was arrested in April and charged on May 15 after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.