Teen charged after man shot dead at bus stop | Loop Jamaica

Close to a month after a man was shot dead while standing at a bus stop in St Andrew, the police are reporting that a 19-year-old has been charged in connection with his murder.

The teenager, Dante Dunwell of Mahogany Close in Kingston 11, was charged with murder following Kevin Livermore’s shooting death on Wednesday, November 3.

Reports from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that Livermore was standing at the bus stop at the intersection of Palm Lane and Olympic Way in Kingston 11 about 12:45 pm, when Dunwell is alleged to have walked up to him and opened gunfire at him.

The police said Livermore fell to the ground and the accused escaped. An injured Livermore was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dunwell, who is a steel worker, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. No date was provided by CCU for his court appearance in the matter.