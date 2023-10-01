Teen ‘couple’ dies from motorcycle crash in Portland Loop Jamaica

Two teenagers who were said to be a couple, died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motorcycle crash on the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Saturday.

The deceased are Corey Myers and Alicia Martin, both 18-year-olds, of St Margaret’s Bay, Portland.

Police reports are that about 2:20 am on Saturday, Myers was driving the motorcycle on a section of the roadway with Martin as a pillion, when he lost control of the unit and it crashed into a tree.

Myers and Martin were transported to the hospital, where they both died while undergoing treatment.

The police could not confirm whether the motorcyclist was involved in a stunt, leading to the crash, as was being said on social media.

A police investigation is ongoing into the development.