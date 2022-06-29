Teen dad now ‘wanted’ in connection with babymother’s death | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Teen dad now ‘wanted’ in connection with babymother’s death | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

PNP demands answers about cost, ‘funding for’ Johnson Smith’s CSG bid

FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale

From being kidnapped and robbed to imprisonment

BCIC rated B++ by AM Best

iCreate stock gains 20 per cent on Tuesday

St Lucia on alert for monkeypox after case on flight

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat otaheite apple

PM urges citizens to heed evacuation orders

CCTV captures lorry overturning, spilling crates of beer

Alleged ‘Clans’ member attended weekly prayer meetings — elderly woman

Wednesday Jun 29

31?C
Jamaica News

Another man told to report to cops by 5pm today

Loop News

52 minutes ago

Devenese Nelson, the teen mother who was shot dead in Denham Town on Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The seventeen-year-old boy who was previousled listed as a “person of interest” by detectives in the Kingston Western Division following the death of the mother of his child is now being treated as “wanted”.

The police on Tuesday urged the 17-year-old, Alejandro Joaquin Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’, of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14, to surrender immediately.

The police also appealed to anyone who may know of his whereabouts, or who has any information that can assist detectives in the case, to contact the Denham Town police at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311 or the NIB tipline at 811.

Reports are that residents of an apartment complex in Denham Town heard explosions on Sunday and informed members of the security forces posted in the Zone of Special Operations in the area.

The police said they found the partially nude body of the 17-year-old Devenese Nelson with a bullet wound to the head.

They also said they suspect that Devenese’s murder is linked to a domestic dispute.

Related Article

Meanwhile, as investigations progress, another man, Shaquille Standbury, otherwise called ‘Shawn’ and ‘Country’,of Bottom Pen in Glendevon, St James has been listed as a Person of Interest. He is being urged to make contact with detectives by 5pm on Wednesday, June 29.

Another man, Tevin Cross, who was also listed as a Person of Interest, surrendered to the police on Monday. The police said arrangements are being made for him to be interviewed.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Teen dad now ‘wanted’ in connection with babymother’s death

Jamaica News

PNP demands answers about cost, ‘funding for’ Johnson Smith’s CSG bid

World News

FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

More From

Jamaica News

‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery

Popular vlogger among alleged perpetrators

Sport

See also

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Jamaica News

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

The prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Clarendon last week.
Barnett made his first appea

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the US team for the worlds

Jamaica News

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

Parents of a young child are thanking a set of alert motorists and members of the Mounted Troop Division in the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the steps that they took to rescue the toddler,&nbsp

Jamaica News

Mom of alleged ‘Clans’ member testifies that son is ‘quiet’ and ‘shy’

The mother of Brian Morris, one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, says her son is a law-abiding citizen who is “very shy” and is not capable of being part of a crimin

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols