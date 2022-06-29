Teen dad now ‘wanted’ in connection with babymother’s death | Loop Jamaica

The seventeen-year-old boy who was previousled listed as a “person of interest” by detectives in the Kingston Western Division following the death of the mother of his child is now being treated as “wanted”.

The police on Tuesday urged the 17-year-old, Alejandro Joaquin Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’, of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14, to surrender immediately.

The police also appealed to anyone who may know of his whereabouts, or who has any information that can assist detectives in the case, to contact the Denham Town police at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311 or the NIB tipline at 811.

Reports are that residents of an apartment complex in Denham Town heard explosions on Sunday and informed members of the security forces posted in the Zone of Special Operations in the area.

The police said they found the partially nude body of the 17-year-old Devenese Nelson with a bullet wound to the head.

They also said they suspect that Devenese’s murder is linked to a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, as investigations progress, another man, Shaquille Standbury, otherwise called ‘Shawn’ and ‘Country’,of Bottom Pen in Glendevon, St James has been listed as a Person of Interest. He is being urged to make contact with detectives by 5pm on Wednesday, June 29.

Another man, Tevin Cross, who was also listed as a Person of Interest, surrendered to the police on Monday. The police said arrangements are being made for him to be interviewed.