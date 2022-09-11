Teen fined $10,000 for ‘illegally’ interacting with prisoner at lockup Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old man was fined $10,000 after he admitted to breaching security and speaking with a prisoner at the Morant Bay Police Station lockup in St Thomas.

Oneil Kelly, otherwise called ‘Cow Boss’, of Danvers Pen in the parish, appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court last week.

He was charged with communicating with a prisoner, to which he pleaded guilty.

Reports are that late last month, Kelly was observed by the police in a restricted area on the police station compound where civilians are not allowed.

Further observations revealed that the teenager was in the vicinity of the lockup communicating with a prisoner.

Kelly fled after he was spotted by the police, but he was later apprehended.

He was subsequently charged with the offence.