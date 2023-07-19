Teen girl allegedly stabs 16-y-o spouse in neck Loop Jamaica

An 18-year-old girl has found herself on the wrong side of the law after reportedly stabbing her 16-year-old “spouse” in their community of Liberty Valley in Browns Town, St Ann, yesterday.

The teenager, Samoya Reid, a cashier, has been charged with wounding with intent.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 10:30pm on Tuesday, Reid went to visit her spouse when an argument developed between them.

It is alleged that she used a ratchet knife to stab the boy in the neck. He was assisted to the hospital, where he was admitted.

Hours later, Reid surrendered to the police and was charged.

The police said her court date is being finalised.