Teen girl set on fire by ex heads to the US for treatment Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Alecia King, the 17-year-old girl who was set ablaze after being doused with gasolene while asleep, left Jamaica today for Texas, USA, where she will receive medical care.

King had been receiving medical care at the University Hospital of the West Indies since the attack on August 24, which was allegedly carried out by her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Antwone Grey, otherwise known as ‘Badfowl’ and ‘Bright’, is now being sought by the police.

He is known to frequent the John’s Road and Tawes Pen areas of Spanish Town, St Catherine. The law enforcement officers have tried repeatedly to locate him, however, their efforts have proven futile.

