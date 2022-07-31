Teen girl, truck driver held with US$2m worth of ganja Loop Jamaica

A truck driver and a teen girl were arrested and charged following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Friday.

The truck driver has been identified by the police as 57-year-old Melton Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Waltham Park Road in Kingston, while the teenager is a 16-year-old girl.

Reports from the police are that about 2:45pm, during a joint operation by members of the Narcotics Division and the St Andrew North Division, a white Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along St Christopher’s main road in the parish.

The truck was searched and approximately 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja reportedly found. The drug has a street value of close to US$2 million, the police said.

Blackwood was also found with cash amounting to over J$70,000.

They were both taken into custody and subsequently charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, trafficking ganja, taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja, and possession of criminal property.

The police said Blackwood was placed in a police lock-up in Kingston while the girl was placed into State care while they await their appearance before the Corporate Area Court on August 8, 2022.