Teen mom and baby reported missing from Maxfield Park Children’s Home | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for a mother and daughter who have been missing from the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston since Friday, June 17.

They are: Fifteen-year-old Joyann Wiggan and three-month-old Joyann Wiggan Junior

Joyann is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and is of light complexion and medium build.

Reports are that both children were remanded to the Maxfield Park Children’s home and were being housed at the Savanna-la-mar Hospital temporarily but absconded from their custody.

They have not been seen or heard from since. Their mode of dress is unknown

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joyann and Joyann Junior are being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station at 876-955-2536, police 119 Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Another Ananda Alert has also been activated for two other wards of the state who have been reported missing from the Maxfield Park Children’s Home since Thursday, June 30.

They are Sixteen-year-old Amoy Mulgrave and 15-year-old Domonique Rowe, otherwise called, ‘Paps’.

Amoy is approximately five feet four inches tall and is of light complexion, stout build, and sports long black processed hair.

Domonique is approximately five feet seven inches tall, of a dark complexion, slim build and sports low-cut hair.

Reports are that at about 7 am, Amoy and Domonique were seen at the children’s home in their school uniforms. They left out for school and have not been seen or heard from since then.