Teen on the run for allegedly stabbing 21-year-old brother to death | Loop Jamaica

Teen on the run for allegedly stabbing 21-year-old brother to death

A 17-year-old youth is being sought by the police for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old brother to death during a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

The incident reportedly took place in the community of Tawes Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine.&n

