Teen shot dead in Westmoreland home invasion; child among 3 injured | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
A 17-year-old student was shot dead during a home invasion in which three other members of his family, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in Westmoreland Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Delano Spence of Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Reports from the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Corporate Communications Unit, are that about 9:30 pm, Spence and three other relatives were at home when they were pounced upon and shot by unknown assailants.

They were taken to hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead and the others admitted.

No motive has yet been ascertained for the attack. The Whithorn police are investigating.

