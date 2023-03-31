Teen to be questioned re alleged stabbing death of ‘mom’s lover’ Loop Jamaica

Teen to be questioned re alleged stabbing death of 'mom's lover'
Jamaica News Loop News
Teen to be questioned re stabbing death of 'mom's lover'

The St Ann police are preparing to question a teenager who allegedly fatally stabbed a man, said to be his mother’s lover, during a domestic dispute on Tuesday night.

The deceased is 58-year-old Desmond Smith, alias ‘Bandick’, of Coultart Grove district, Claremont in the parish.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm on Tuesday, Smith and his spouse were reprimanding the teenager, when the latter damaged several items in the house.

Further reports are Smith intervened, and the teen subsequently used a knife to inflict wounds to him.

The wounded man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager reportedly turned himself over to the police and remains in their custody.

