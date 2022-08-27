Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away

More details on events leading to girls being swept away in St Mary

Loop News

56 minutes ago

As residents in St Mary continue to grieve following the incident where two bright and energetic children from their parish were washed away, more information is emerging on how one of the victims, in her last moments, tried to rescue the other after seeing the relative in a difficult situation.

The attempt would end tragically with both children being washed. The bodies of both girls Kiwanna Ricketts, 10, and Hallekaye Smikle, 14 have since been recovered, and the development has since triggered widespread grief in the parish.

It was initially reported that the girls, another child, and Ricketts’ mother were at the river on Thursday afternoon washing clothes.

Reports had suggested at the time that the adult left the area to hang out clothes when a heavy downpour of rain occurred and the girls were washed away.

But Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Romeo Henry, who is assigned to the St Mary Police Division and was part of the search team over the weekend sought to clarify aspects of the initial reports with reporters.

The police said all four females were on their way home in the rain when upon reaching a section of the roadway in Jobs Hill, 10-year-old Ricketts slipped and fell into the river.

Fourteen-year-old Hallekaye, on seeing what occurred, tried to save Ricketts, but she also lost her balance and also fell into the river. The children were then swept away by the waters.

Following the incident, a massive search was launched and the body of Ricketts was found on Friday. The body of Hallekaye was found on Saturday.

