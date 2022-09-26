Teen who ran when cops approached to face court on gun charge Loop Jamaica

A young man who reportedly ran when he saw a team of police officers on Sunday is now behind bars, charged with illegal possession of firearm.

The accused, Anthony Henry, 19, of Chancery Lane in Kingston, was arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm on Church Street in the parish on Sunday.

According to reports from the police, they were on patrol in the area about 10:30am when, on their approach, Henry was seen running.

The police said he was subsequently accosted and searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed, containing 13 rounds of ammunition, was reportedly removed from his waistband.

He was later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.His court date is being finalised, the police said.