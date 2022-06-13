Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops | Loop Jamaica

A young girl and two males were apprehended in connection with the suspected theft of cables belonging to one of the country’s major telecommunications companies.

The girl and two men were arrested in an operation on the AGR Byfield Highway in St Ann on Sunday, June 12.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that at about 3:00 am, a police team was on patrol when they observed a Hino motor truck and a Nissan Tiida motor car parked on the roadway.

The team went to investigate and upon their approach, one man entered the motor car and attempted to drive away.

The motor car was intercepted and the driver was arrested following preliminary investigations which indicated that more than 100 feet of cables were cut from the area.

The teenage girl and both drivers were arrested and the vehicles seized.

The investigation is ongoing.