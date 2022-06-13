Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Man in hospital under police guard after robbery attempt on gun holder

Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops

JLP politician dies in car crash

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

Top St Ann cop touts effective management for major crime reductions

260 new COVID cases, one death, 30.4% positivity rate recorded

Hospitals cannot respond to unlimited admission needs – Tufton

Bounty Killer fans anticipating stellar performances at Made in JamRoc

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Prince Saj, making strides in the industry

Fatal clash over mother’s treatment: One brother dead, one in custody

Monday Jun 13

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A young girl and two males were apprehended in connection with the suspected theft of cables belonging to one of the country’s major telecommunications companies.

The girl and two men were arrested in an operation on the AGR Byfield Highway in St Ann on Sunday, June 12.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that at about 3:00 am, a police team was on patrol when they observed a Hino motor truck and a Nissan Tiida motor car parked on the roadway.

The team went to investigate and upon their approach, one man entered the motor car and attempted to drive away.

The motor car was intercepted and the driver was arrested following preliminary investigations which indicated that more than 100 feet of cables were cut from the area.

The teenage girl and both drivers were arrested and the vehicles seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man in hospital under police guard after robbery attempt on gun holder

Jamaica News

Teenage girl, 2 men held attempting to steal over 100 ft of cable-cops

Jamaica News

JLP politician dies in car crash

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

Jamaica News

See also

‘Black Man’ (not alleged gangster) killed in St Andrew drive-by

The police are probing whether gang violence may have led to Friday night’s shooting of five men, one fatally, in Cockburn Avenue, Bell Rock in St Andrew.
The deceased is 28-year-old Oraine Bennett

Jamaica News

‘Scared’ PNP Councillor Troupe says he’s ready to meet with gangsters

Throws support behind JLP MP’s call for gangster-stakeholders’ summit

Entertainment

Bounty Killer fans anticipating stellar performances at Made in JamRoc

Despite the rain, hundreds of fans who gathered outside Digicel’s car park ahead of the scheduled start of ‘Made in JamRoc’, Bounty Killer’s 50th birthday party, are expecting a stellar performanc

Jamaica News

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

A mentally challenged man foiled a credit union robbery in St James on Friday by pointing a piece of hose, barking out gunshot sounds and chasing off five armed would-be-robbers.
Reports

Entertainment

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Move follows shooting incident at ‘Baderation’ event in May

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols