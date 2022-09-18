Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

PM Holness meets King Charles

Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town

‘Every day we get more united,’ says Golding ahead of PNP conference

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tropical Storm Fiona expected to develop into hurricane today

Knight Riders win two straight games

STATHS whip Dunoon 5-0 to remain perfect in Manning Cup

70-y-o man latest COVID fatality; 91 new cases, 18.4% positivity

Dejae’s Boy scores at 6-1 on sloppy track

Sunday Sep 18

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Petreen Morgan

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Petreen Morgan of Hughenden Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, September 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 6:45 am, Petreen was last seen in Tryall Heights, Spanish Town, St Catherine wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts made to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Petreen Morgan is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Jamaica News

PM Holness meets King Charles

Jamaica News

Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

See also

Sport

Disgusting and violent scenes rock Manning Cup match

A Manning Cup football game between hosts Camperdown High and Papine High on Friday descended into mayhem as disgusting and violent clashes broke out on the field.
The match, being held at the Alph

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dead, female injured as ‘bike’ crashes into parked truck

A motorcyclist is dead and his female pillion rider was admitted to hospital following a crash on Marcus Garvey Drive on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Nicholas Golding, a

Jamaica News

Thanksgiving service for dancehall artiste Merciless underway

Leonard’s final walk to Clarendon

Lifestyle

MOTM: Usain Bolt, ETH, SAINT models owned NYFW

The SAINT model army was among the Jamaicans dominating the just-ended New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah were also in the city that never sleeps, on

Jamaica News

Hundreds gather in Clarendon to remember Merciless

Entertainer remembered as the ultimate family man and one of the best lyricists of his generation

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols