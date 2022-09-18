Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Petreen Morgan of Hughenden Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, September 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 6:45 am, Petreen was last seen in Tryall Heights, Spanish Town, St Catherine wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts made to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Petreen Morgan is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.