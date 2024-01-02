Teenaged girl attacked and beaten unconscious by a group of women Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Teenaged girl attacked and beaten unconscious by a group of women Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid

Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Police report 7.8 per cent reduction in murders for 2023

3 females among 10 people killed in crashes during last week of 2023

Two days after ending 28-game losing streak, Pistons lose to Rockets

UTech students concerned about delayed grades

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

Gunmen sent scampering as cops seize more guns in raids on New Year

Tuesday Jan 02

17°C
Jamaica News

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

Loop News

9 hrs ago

Teenage girl attacked and beaten by a group of women

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Trigger Warning: The following article and video contain information of a sensitive nature. Details include the alleged physical assault of a girl. The contents of this article could be upsetting or trigger negative memories. 

A 14-year-old girl has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition after she was attacked and beaten by a group of females in the parish of Clarendon over the weekend.

Reports are that several of the females were adults. There are also claims that one of the alleged attackers is a senior citizen.

The police have reportedly taken two of the women in custody and are searching for the others.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media and shows the group seemingly cornering and then beating the teen to an unconscious state.

Several of the females, including a woman who appeared to be in her 60s, were also seen kicking the child while she was on the ground.

The attack took place while other members of the community stood and watched and used their phones to record the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Aurelie Giraud lights up Berluti’s holiday campaign

Jamaica News

Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt

Jamaica News

Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid

More From

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

See also

Jamaica News

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

Our Endz

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

Carolling in the morning was the first gift Thalia Lyn gave to the residents of St Monica’s Home for Abandoned Elderly on Friday, December 15, 2023.
The second was the revelation that they were her

World News

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK

A Colorado, USA, mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.
Kimberlee Sin

Our Endz

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Jamaica News

Jamaican-born former US army man gets bail on gun, ammo charges

A former United States soldier who was charged after an illegal firearm was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Jamaica, was granted $500,000 bail just days before the start of the New Year.

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols