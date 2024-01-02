Teenaged girl attacked and beaten unconscious by a group of women Loop Jamaica

Trigger Warning: The following article and video contain information of a sensitive nature. Details include the alleged physical assault of a girl. The contents of this article could be upsetting or trigger negative memories.

A 14-year-old girl has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition after she was attacked and beaten by a group of females in the parish of Clarendon over the weekend.

Reports are that several of the females were adults. There are also claims that one of the alleged attackers is a senior citizen.

The police have reportedly taken two of the women in custody and are searching for the others.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media and shows the group seemingly cornering and then beating the teen to an unconscious state.

Several of the females, including a woman who appeared to be in her 60s, were also seen kicking the child while she was on the ground.

The attack took place while other members of the community stood and watched and used their phones to record the incident.