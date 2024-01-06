Teenager among 2 slapped with several charges in kidnapping case Loop Jamaica

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been slapped with several charges in relation to an incident in Spanish Town which saw gunmen trying to kidnap a man from his place of work and also trying to demand $100,000 for the safe return of the victim.

The efforts of the criminals were thwarted as cops led an intelligence-driven operation, one of the alleged perpetrators was shot and killed, and two other suspects were held.

The men have since been charged with, conspiracy to kidnap, unauthorized possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a Felony

Reports from the police are that at about 7:30 am, the complainant was taken from his workplace at gunpoint and taken to a location in Spanish Town where Williams demanded money for the victim’s safe return.

A report was made and Anderson was arrested by a team of officers who acted on information and performed an intelligence-led lead operation to save the hostage.

Both men were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.

Their court dates are yet to be finalized.