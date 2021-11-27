Teenager and popular drag race driver among 4 killed in St Mary crash | Loop Jamaica

A popular drag race car driver and a teenager are among four persons who died after they sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Wilderness main road in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday night.

The race car driver was identified as Artego Batiste, popularly known as ‘Tego’, of Buckfield in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The other deceased are 17-year-old Andrew Phillips of Wentworth in Port Maria; 33-year-old Phillip Walker, a tattoo artist, of Pompano Bay; and Marsha Simpson of Pompano Bay, all from St Mary.

Three of the crash victims (from left) Artego Baprise, Phillip Walker and Andrew Phillips

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, Walker was driving a Toyota Corolla motor car with PhillipTeenas as a passenger when he overtook another vehicle.

In the process, Walker allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a Toyota Axio motorcar being driven by Batiste.

Simpson and another person were passengers in the vehicle being driven by Batiste.

The five individuals were transported to hospital, where the four persons were pronounced dead.

The condition of the fifth person was not disclosed by the police.

In a video obtained of the crash scene by Loop News, the vehicles are observed to be extensively damaged by the collision.

The police are investigating the development.