Teenager booked for failed heist in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

Eighteen-year-old Jhadane McCarthy of Beeston Street, Kingston 14 has been charged with several offences arising from an incident at the intersection of Beckford Street and Luke Lane in downtown Kingston on Sunday, January 7.

McCarty is charged with shop breaking and larceny, shooting with intent, unauthorised possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

His alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Marcus Madden, otherwise called ‘Jukist’, of Matthews Lane, downtown Kingston, has been charged posthumously after being fatally shot during a confrontation with the police during the alleged heist.

Reports from the Central police are that about 5:10 am, McCarthy and Madden broke into the now complainant’s wholesale and stole clothing, footwear and groceries with an estimated value of over $2.5 million.

Swift action of the police led to the interception of the alleged assailants.

The police team made efforts to apprehend the men, but was met with gunfire.

The fire was returned and after the shooting subdued, both men were seen with gunshot wounds.

A mini submachine gun with four 9mm cartridges was reportedly removed from the scene.

They were taken to hospital, where Madden was pronounced dead, while McCarthy was treated and released into police custody.

He was charged after a question-and-answer interview.

McCarthy’s court date is being finalised.