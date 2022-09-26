Teenager shot dead, elderly man injured in home invasion Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are investigating a deadly shooting attack which left one man dead and an elderly man injured after a home invasion in the parish on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old construction worker Delano Gayle of Whithorn district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11:40 pm, Gayle was at home with relatives when armed men entered the house and opened gunfire.

Gayle and the elderly man were hit.

They were taken to the hospital, where Gayle was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the attack.