Telecoms witness provides data linking ‘Clans’ to secret phone calls | Loop Jamaica

A prosecution witness on Wednesday provided evidence linking secretly recorded cell phone conversations between alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang and a former gangster-turned-state-witness, to the locations they were made in 2019.

The witness, a communications analyst, made the connection by analysing the cell towers which were activated during the cell phone conversations.

He pointed to contacts saved in the cell phones he analysed, including contacts saved as ‘City’, ‘Squeeze’ and ‘Mumma’.

During testimonies from several witnesses at the gang trial which commenced in September 2021, the individual with the alias ‘City’ or ‘City Puss’ has been identified as defendant Jason Brown.

The gangster referred to as ‘Squeeze’ or ‘Squeeze Eye’ is defendant Jahzeal Blake, while ‘Mumma’ is the lone female accused, Stephanie Christie, an alleged main operative of the gang and also a female pastor from St Thomas.

The latest developments occurred during the gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

A total of 33 people, including reputed leader of the gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, are on trial for a raft of criminal offences, including murder and arson.

The call data information relates to the three cell phones a former gangster-turned-state-witness used to secretly record the conversations of alleged gangsters.

The prosecution is trying to establish that the cell phone calls were made by the former gangster at the relevant dates, times and durations of as alleged.

During a presentation of the call data schedule, the witness provided details, including the identity of the caller, the receiver and the durations of the calls.

The analyst pointed to one of the calls between City Puss and the main witness, which lasted just over 68 minutes.

According to the witness, the North Street cell tower was activated during the call.

During previous testimony, the former gangster, who claimed he was a don, said he had several lengthy phone calls with City Puss.

The communications analyst also presented cell phone data from calls made by the former gangster with one of his then alleged cronies, ‘Crocs’, and an undercover policeman.

Testimony was also heard on Wednesday from an independent risk and fraud consultant, who testified that there were no errors in the call data information he extracted to be used in the trial of the alleged gangsters aligned to the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

At the same time, the consultant admitted that he was initially reluctant to provide the information to the police after being assigned the task, due to the unavailability and unwillingness of other personnel.

The consultant is employed by one of the major telecommunications providers.

He told the court that he was contacted in December of last year to extract the relevant data required in the case, and to provide a statement.

While admitting that he was reluctant to do so, the witness said he agreed after engaging in several discussions.

The witness said he later travelled to Jamaica and was provided with access to the company’s database.

He explained how he extracted the phone data records and stored his analysis of the data on flash drives, which he handed, along with his statement, to the police.

The witness further testified that he would not be able to modify any of the data contained in the database.

By using the company’s computers, he said he would be able to identify if any errors occurred during the extraction of the data that was required. He said no errors were detected.

Also testifying on Wednesday was an employee from another telecommunications company, who responded to requests from the police to extract call data records.

The individual testified that the machine he used for the extraction process was functioning on that occasion.

Likewise, he indicated that he encountered no errors during the data extraction process.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.