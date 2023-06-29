Telroy Morgan appointed General Manager of Petrojam Loop Jamaica

Manager, Strategic Planning and Business Support at Petrojam, Telroy Morgan, has been appointed General Manager at the state-owned oil refinery, effective August 1.

In a statement on Wednesday, Petrojam said longstanding General Manager Winston Watson’s contractual arrangement will end on July 31. It said that during the transition, Morgan and Watson will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

According to the statement, Morgan emerged as the successful candidate from a field of 115 applicants after an extensive recruitment process, with the post being advertised locally, regionally, and internationally.

The process included a psychometric assessment and interviews.

The selection committee comprised members of the board of directors and an external human resource expert.

Petrojam stated that Morgan has a combination of industry and technical experiences, qualifications and strong management and leadership competencies.

He has worked in the oil and gas industry for over 28 years, and his credentials include an MSc in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Management.

Morgan has been employed to Petrojam since 1995 when he joined the company as a refinery process engineer. He was promoted to Process Engineering Supervisor in 2003 with primary responsibilities for process operations technical support (contact), energy conservation and oil loss management.

In 2005, he was promoted to the position of Refinery Production Manager with responsibility for the safe and efficient operation of the plant.