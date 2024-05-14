Temperatures projected to to increase, says Met Office Loop Jamaica

Temperatures projected to to increase, says Met Office
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Temperatures projected to increase, says Met Office

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farm workers’ bus overturns in Florida

Hedge fund operators face trial after NY firm collapse

Jamaica News

Information being circulated ‘misleading’

Loop News

10 hrs ago

The Meteorological Service says that based on data that is currently available, temperatures are projected to continue to reach 1-2 degrees celsius higher than would normally be experienced this time of year.

The Meteorological Service made the statement while addressing claims that is being circulated stating otherwise.

“The Met Office is aware of post being circulated in media indicating that temperatures across Jamaica could increase five degrees above normal in the next five days.

“Although the graphic outlook accompanying the post seem to be from trusted sources, the interpretation has been somewhat misleading,” the statement from the Met Office outlined.

“Higher than normal temperatures, averaging between 1 and 3 degrees, have been in fact been experienced across the island in recent weeks.

This is consistent with reports of elevated global temperatures since the start of the year, as well as the projections that were presented by the Meteorological Service for the May-July period.

Based on data that is currently available, temperatures are projected to continue to reach 1-2 degrees celsius higher than would normally be experienced this time of year.

High humidity produced by cloudy conditions or rainfall could however cause these temperatures to feel warmer.

Residents are reminded to maintain adequate hydration and stay cool during the hot days,” the release from the MEt Office stated.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.

