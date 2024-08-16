Temporary hold on patient transfers at UHWI

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has sent out an advisory notifying the public of a temporary suspension on accepting patient transfers.

“This measure is due to a significant increase in the number of patients in the emergency room, with 90% presenting complications from chronic noncommunicable diseases,” hospital officials said in a release.

“As a result, the emergency room has reached full capacity.

The UHWI requests that all private and public hospitals, as well as nursing homes, retain stable patients until the situation improves,” the release stated.

“The hospital continues to provide care for emergency cases and will accept critically ill patients who require immediate attention, transferring them directly to the critical care unit as needed.

The UHWI is committed to keeping the public informed as the situation evolves. We will provide updates on any changes as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, referring physicians are encouraged to contact the hospital directly to inquire about the status of availability.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period,” the release from the hospital stated.