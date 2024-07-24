Temporary relief from customs duty, GCT on imports for Beryl relief

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has announced that arising from activation of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the impact of Hurricane Beryl, the Portfolio Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, has granted approval for goods which Customs is satisfied are being imported for relief and rehabilitation, to be relieved of import duty and general consumption tax (GCT).

The ministry said the move is in accordance with item 30B of the Second Schedule to the Customs Tariff and section 47 of the GCT Act, and will be applicable over the period July 4, 2024 through to August 23, 2024.

The announcement was made in a media release from the ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane Beryl impacted Jamaica on the afternoon, evening and night of July 3, with damage mainly to the island’s south coast, especially in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.